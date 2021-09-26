Mohsin Sheikhani elected ABAD chief unopposed

KARACHI: Pakistan's seasoned builder and developer and Patron-in-Chief of Allied Panel Mohsin Sheikhani was elected Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) unanimously for the term of 2021-2022 here on Saturday.

Mohsin Sheikhani has served ABAD as Chairman four times earlier. While Hanif Memon, Altaf Kantawala and Sufian Adhia were elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman and Chairman Southern Region of the organization respectively. Eng. Akber Shaikh was elected as Chairman Northern Region and Qamar Zaman was elected as Vice Chairman Sub-Region Hyderabad.

The election of new office-bearers of the ABAD was held during the Annual General Meeting of ABAD at ABAD House, Karachi and Lahore simultaneously. The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the Association. The meeting unanimously approved all new members of the Central Executive Committee and Regional Executive Committee from Allied Penal, who were elected unopposed. The new office-bearers of the ABAD will take charge of their offices from 1st October, 2021.

Newly elected Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, after the election, said that he was grateful to all members of the ABAD for electing new team of the ABAD unanimously. He told that he will work tirelessly to resolve problems of members and for the betterment of the ABAD without any discrimination and will try his best to use all available resources for the development of construction industry in Pakistan as he has done in past during his three terms as Chairman. He was hopeful that the unity shown by members of ABAD for the election of new office-bearers will prevail in future, too.

Newly elected Senior Vice Chairman Hanif Memon, Vice Chairman Altaf Kantawala, Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia, Chairman Northern Region Eng. Akber Shaikh and Vice Chairman Hyderabad Sub Region Qamar Zaman also thanked all members for their support and said that they will leave no stone unturned to solve problems of members of ABAD.

Outgoing Chairman ABAD Fayyaz Ilyas said that ABAD is passing through a turbulent time and facing many problems including approvals of building plans and some adverse orders from Apex court despite the fact that the federal government has given unprecedented relief and declared construction as an industry. But, with the grace of Allah the Almighty, we were able to tackle these issues and I hope that much of them will be solved in near future as we have put in place a strong foundation on legal grounds. He hoped that the team of ABAD under Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani will work hard for the solution of problems and issues of members of the organization. Not only that but I will standby them always, he added.-PR

