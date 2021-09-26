Sarwar Foundation helps provide clean drinking water daily

LAHORE: Inaugurating three more filtration plants in Faisalabad, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation said on Saturday that they are providing safe drinking water to over 2.2 million people daily.

She said that Sarwar Foundation is working with other welfare organizations to provide clean drinking water to the people. In collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation and Pasban Group, we have inaugurated three more filtration plants in Faisalabad. Sarwar Foundation is the largest NGO provider of clean drinking water in Pakistan, providing safe drinking water to over 2.2 million people daily, she added.

She said that Sarwar Foundation HunarGah centres are also providing vocational training to underprivileged women and women prisoners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021