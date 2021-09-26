ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (September 25, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                    1,113,000/-                    -
Alto VXR                                   1,335,000/-                    -
Alto VXL                                   1,521,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                                 1,530,000/-                    -
WagonR VXL                                 1,610,000/-                    -
WagonR AGS                                 1,760,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                                 1,655,000/-                    -
Cultus VXL                                 1,830,000/-                    -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                     1,975,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                   1,972,000/-                    -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation         2,148,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                                4,490,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                             6,346,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                                 1,049,000/-                    -
Cargo Van Euro II                          1,075,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                               1,034,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                           3,869,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                           3,889,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6                3,249,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                    3,579,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                   3,109,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                  2,669,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                   2,519,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5                2,899,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5                 2,719,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                   2,589,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                    2,409,000/-                    -
Fortuner 2.7 G                             7,649,000/-                    -
Fortuner 2.7 V                             8,899,000/-                    -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                       9,269,000/-                    -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                     3,569,000/-                    -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                     3,819,000/-                    -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8                 5,169,000/-                    -
Hilux E 2.8                                5,859,000/-                    -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                           6,429,000/-                    -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8                 6,779,000/-                    -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8                 7,379,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Honda City 1.2L CVT                        2,799,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.2L M/T                        2,599,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT                 3,174,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T                 3,019,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.5L CVT                        2,899,000/-                    -
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                         4,564,000/-                    -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                       3,614,000/-                    -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                 3,864,000/-                    -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                    11,999,000/-                    -
BR-V i-VTEC S                              3,374,000/-                    -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                              10,700,000/-                    -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices in Karachi car prices in Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

5G technology: Strategic plan, roadmap being readied: Amin

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m IT returns so far

UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan

Civil Servants Rules: Major penalty of demotion can be subject to maximum of three years: SC

Taliban hang bodies of four kidnappers

At UN, Pakistan hits back at Indian claims, reiterates Kashmir not 'internal matter'

Qureshi briefs UNGA president, UN secretary general about India's human rights violations

ADB’s IED takes a dim view of REDSI programme

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

Read more stories