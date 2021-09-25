ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Tax returns: FBR urged to extend deadline

Sohail Sarfraz 25 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Tax bar associations, chartered accountants, tax advisers/lawyers and taxpayers have approached the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for an extension in last date for return filing beyond September 30 after closure of the FBR's website due to cyber-attack.

On September 24, the FBR issued messages to all taxpayers, “Dear taxpayer, please file your income tax return for FY-2021 at the earliest. The last date to file return is 30th September, 2021, which will not be extended.”

The individuals, association of persons and companies (whose year-end falls at any date between July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (tax year 2021) return is required to be filed before September 30, 2021.

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

However, experts believe that extension is likely to be allowed by the FBR till at least October 29, 2021.

When contacted, Asif S Kasbati, PBC Core Committee Member and ICAP Fiscal Laws Committee Member, explained that an extension is likely to be allowed atleast till 29 October 2021 owing to various reasons.

Considering Rule 34A (2)(e), (3) and (4) [as per SRO 1185 dated 6 November 20], the FBR/PRAL was supposed to upload draft return form on IRIS by 15 November 2020 for comments by stakeholders on or before 7 January 21.

Moreover, the final return should have been notified by 31 January 21.

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

In spite of the same, there was delay as the draft; Final Electronic return form were issued on 11 June 21 and 1 July 21 respectively and return form was uploaded on 1 July 21.

The FBR vide SRO 1073 dated 27 August 21 issued manual/paper-based return forms.

The FBR also uploaded Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Return Forms on the IRIS Portal for Tax Year 2021 but not issued SRO so far.

FBR Income Tax Return ICAP Asif S Kasbati tax returns

