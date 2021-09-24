ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Sohail Sarfraz 24 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that a person who fails to file return within due date will have to pay a penalty of higher of Rs1,000 or 0.1 percent of tax payable for each day of default under the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The FBR has issued an income tax circular 7 of 2021 here on Thursday to explain the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

As per the FBR, a new penal regime for non-filing of income tax return has been introduced through amendment to Section 182 of the Ordinance.

A person who fails to file return within due date will have to pay a penalty of higher of Rs1,000 or 0.1 percent of tax payable for each day of default.

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

However, the minimum penalty shall be Rs10,000 in case of individuals having 75 percent or more income from salary and Rs50,000 in other case, and the maximum penalty shall not exceed 200 percent of tax payable by the person.

Furthermore, abovementioned penalties shall also be reduced by 75 percent, 50 percent, and 25 percent in case return is filed by the person within one, two or three months respectively after the due date.

General penalty for contravening any provisions of the ordinance has been omitted.

The FBR said that the broadening of the tax base is the highest priority of the Board and paramount to increase the revenue. To augment the existing measures to broaden the tax net and to increase the number of return filers, a new section 114B has been inserted, which empowers the Board to issue Income Tax General Order in respect of persons who are not appearing on ATL but are liable to file return under the provisions of the Ordinance. Board is also powered to discontinue the use of mobile phone connections, electricity connections and gas connections of the non-filers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR income tax tax return Tax Laws (Third) Amendment Ordinance 2021

Comments

1000 characters

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories