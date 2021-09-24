ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields rise on potential higher rates in 2022

  • The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.7 basis points to 1.447% in early trade, up from the closing yield of 1.304% on Wednesday
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields rose on Friday as a repricing of portfolios continues in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to soon begin tapering its massive bond purchases, a move that could lead to higher interest rates next year.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.7 basis points to 1.447% in early trade, up from the closing yield of 1.304% on Wednesday.

The Fed should start to reduce its support for the economy in November and could start raising rates by the end of 2022 if labor markets continue to improve as expected, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday.

The hawkish tone set by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday sparked a sell-off in Treasuries, which was heightened by the Bank of England saying on Thursday the case for higher rates "appeared to have strengthened".

"The combination of the Fed and the Bank of England meetings were the starting pistol," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"In turns like this the sellers always have the first and the upper hand and as buying continues, you can see some of the sell-off perhaps begin to slow after next week," he said.

Investors are positioning for next week's auction of $61 billion in five-year notes and $62 billion in seven-year notes, which will set their price level, Vogel said.

For the five-year, now above 0.9% on its yield, it could rise to 1%, while for the seven the range is 1.25% to 1.3%. The Treasury also will auction $60 billion of two-year notes.

Investors remain wary of any fallout from heavily indebted China Evergrande and the potential for news over the weekend and the debt ceiling negotiations in Washington also are a concern, Vogel said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 4.1 basis points to 1.965%.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 117.9 basis points.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.9 basis points at 0.268%.

The breakeven rate on five-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.474%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.327%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.33% a year for the next decade.

US Treasury yields Jerome Powell US bonds Federal Reserve's

Comments

1000 characters

US yields rise on potential higher rates in 2022

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

KSE-100 falls to an over four-month low, decreases for 6th successive session

Rupee edges near all-time low against the dollar

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Australia's Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs

Pakistan tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Read more stories