City to receive more rains till tomorrow

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive more isolated heavy rains until Saturday (tomorrow), as the intense monsoon system grips eastern Sindh, the Met Office said on Thursday.

“Monsoon currents of moderate intensity continue to penetrate into eastern Sindh,” it said that the system is likely to unleash rain, wind, thunderstorm in parts of the province.

Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jamshoro Districts are also likely to get gusty winds with rain through Sunday.

