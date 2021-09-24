ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)         15-09-2021    24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                18-09-2021   24-09-2021   52.5%(i)       16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank A lfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021    25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)        17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)         20-09-2021    28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)         20-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)        20-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B    13-09-2021    29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)         17-09-2021    29-09-2021
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd *  23-09-2021   29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)         21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)        21-09-2021    29-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                       25-09-2021   29-09-2021   20%(ii)        23-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)         17-09-2021    30-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)         17-09-2021    30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)        22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)        22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B    22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)         22-09-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation          24-09-2021   30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.  29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#                27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)         23-09-2021    05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#      02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#                04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)         01-10-2021    11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)        04-10-2021    12-10-2021
K-E lectric Ltd                    07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B   06-10-2021    14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B     06-10-2021    15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                          15-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)        06-10-2021    15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)      06-10-2021    16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                          16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)         07-10-2021    16-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                    12-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                          18-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**        08-10-2021    21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)        13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)         14-10-2021    21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                   15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B    13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B           13-10-2021    23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B            13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)        14-10-2021    22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd           16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021    23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                        18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)        15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                     19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Fauji Foods Ltd                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   97.19916%R     15-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021    26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd            18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)         14-10-2021    26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                      19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         18-10-2021    26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B    18-10-2021    26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)         11-10-2021    27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
First Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd.               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B   19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B      19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd               22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B           19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)         19-10-2021    28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)       20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                    22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                          29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd                24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B   21-10-2021    30-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                                             331%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

