Stocks rally with Fed closer to tapering emergency support

LONDON: Stock markets rallied Thursday as the Federal Reserve moved closer to tapering its huge emergency stimulus.

Equities have won back ground from last week's sharp falls thanks also to easing concerns over troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande.

Stocks had tumbled over fears that the group could collapse, leading to possible contagion around the world.

Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday cut its growth forecast for China's economy this year, citing a slowdown in the country's colossal property sector.

But focus remained firmly on central banks, with the Bank of England keeping rates and stimulus measures in place at its own meeting Thursday.

It comes a day after the Fed said it expects to "soon" be ready to start unwinding stimulus put in place at the start of the pandemic via bond purchases -- a key driver of the global economic and equity rebound.

London's stock market fell slightly, while the pound rose.

The dollar weakened on profit-taking.

In Asian stock market trading, Hong Kong closed up more than one percent, with Evergrande's share price surging by around one-quarter.

The positivity followed rallies overnight on Wall Street, where investors welcomed the Fed statement on tapering its vast bond-buying programme.

"The Fed has officially given notice that if the recovery continues as planned, a moderation in the pace of asset purchases can happen soon," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

He added that investors "can now completely price in a formal November taper announcement with a December start date".

Elsewhere Thursday, oil futures retreated after a two-day rally helped by higher demand expectations.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,078.84 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 15,616.01

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 6,681.10

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,183.88

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 24,510.98 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,642.22 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 34,258.32 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1717 from $1.1696 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3701 from $1.3620

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.52 pence from 85.84 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.90 yen from 109.80 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $75.71 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $71.74 per barrel