KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= D.J.M. Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 3,750 72.41 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 105,000 72.20 Fikree's (SMC) 4,246 71.50 EFG Hermes 2,123 71.50 Oriental Sec. 37,500 71.50 JS Global Cap. 68,217 76.55 Creative Cap. Sec. 37,500 71.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 258,336 73.14 Arif Habib Ltd. Aisha Steel Mills 38,276,000 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,276,000 30.00 NINI Sec. Attock Refinery 100 199.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 199.00 BIPL Securities Avanceon Limited 500 128.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 128.25 Pearl Sec. B.O.Punjab 2,100,000 8.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 8.31 Foundation Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 160,100 32.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,100 32.90 B&B Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 70,000 45.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 45.50 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 30.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 30.95 Fikree's (SMC) Hussein Sugar Mills 1,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 18.00 Trust Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 10,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.00 Fortune Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 14,000 1,420.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 1,420.25 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 64,874 160.57 Shaffi Securities 3,000 160.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,874 160.54 Azee Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 6,800 85.44 Topline Sec. 5,000 85.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,800 85.29 Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 186,000 29.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 186,000 29.00 Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 100,000 21.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 21.90 BMA Capital Thal Limited 200 398.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 398.75 Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. 139,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,000 25.00 First Nat. Equities Treet Corporation 765,000 48.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 765,000 48.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,500 173.00 Topline Sec. 20,000 166.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,500 168.06 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 42,285,410 =======================================================================================

