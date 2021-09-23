ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).

=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member                        Company                           Turnover          Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
=======================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                   Air Link Comm. Ltd.                  3,750          72.41
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                               105,000          72.20
Fikree's (SMC)                                                     4,246          71.50
EFG Hermes                                                         2,123          71.50
Oriental Sec.                                                     37,500          71.50
JS Global Cap.                                                    68,217          76.55
Creative Cap. Sec.                                                37,500          71.54
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           258,336          73.14
Arif Habib Ltd.               Aisha Steel Mills               38,276,000          30.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        38,276,000          30.00
NINI Sec.                     Attock Refinery                        100         199.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100         199.00
BIPL Securities               Avanceon Limited                       500         128.25
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               500         128.25
Pearl Sec.                    B.O.Punjab                       2,100,000           8.31
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,100,000           8.31
Foundation Sec.               Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                 160,100          32.90
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           160,100          32.90
B&B Sec.                      Citi Pharma Limited                 70,000          45.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            70,000          45.50
Topline Sec.                  Gharibwal Cement                   100,000          30.95
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          30.95
Fikree's (SMC)                Hussein Sugar Mills                  1,000          18.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000          18.00
Trust Securities              Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                 10,000          26.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000          26.00
Fortune Sec.                  Mari Petroleum Co.                  14,000       1,420.25
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            14,000       1,420.25
BMA Capital                   MCB Bank Ltd.                       64,874         160.57
Shaffi Securities                                                  3,000         160.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            67,874         160.54
Azee Sec.                     Oil & Gas Dev.                       6,800          85.44
Topline Sec.                                                       5,000          85.09
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            11,800          85.29
Topline Sec.                  Pak Elektron                       186,000          29.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           186,000          29.00
Azee Sec.                     Telecard Ltd.                      100,000          21.90
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          21.90
BMA Capital                   Thal Limited                           200         398.75
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               200         398.75
Arif Habib Ltd.               Thatta Cement Co.                  139,000          25.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           139,000          25.00
First Nat. Equities           Treet Corporation                  765,000          48.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           765,000          48.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              TRG Pakistan Ltd.                    5,500         173.00
Topline Sec.                                                      20,000         166.70
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,500         168.06
=======================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                  42,285,410
=======================================================================================

