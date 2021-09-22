ANL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.28%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.92%)
ASL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.38%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
GGGL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.65%)
GGL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.51%)
JSCL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.72%)
KAPCO 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
MDTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-9.83%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.57%)
NETSOL 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-3.69%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.57%)
PAEL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.82%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.4%)
POWER 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.62%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.64%)
SNGP 43.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.55%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.17%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-4.54%)
WTL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.12%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By ▼ -79.32 (-1.63%)
BR30 23,254 Decreased By ▼ -610.97 (-2.56%)
KSE100 45,379 Decreased By ▼ -629.8 (-1.37%)
KSE30 17,913 Decreased By ▼ -265.76 (-1.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business & Finance

Taiwan Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month

  • The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects export orders to jump 20.7% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 18% to 24.5%
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for the 18th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained demand for technology products during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects export orders to jump 20.7% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 18% to 24.5%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 21.4% in July to $55.3 billion year-on-year.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for August will be released on Friday.

Taiwan export

