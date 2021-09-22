KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF SEP & OCT 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 20-Sep-21 Monday 22-Sep-21 Wednesday 21-Sep-21 Tuesday 23-Sep-21 Thursday 22-Sep-21 Wednesday 24-Sep-21 Friday 23-Sep-21 Thursday 27-Sep-21 Monday 24-Sep-21 Friday 28-Sep-21 Tuesday 27-Sep-21 Monday 29-Sep-21 Wednesday 28-Sep-21 Tuesday 30-Sep-21 Thursday 29-Sep-21 Wednesday 01-Oct-21 Friday 30-Sep-21 Thursday 04-Oct-21 Monday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021