Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 21.09.2021   VALUE 21.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1261% PA            0.6239% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0978% PA            0.6523% PA
For  12 months         -0.0256% PA            0.8494% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0256% PA            1.3494% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0256% PA            1.5994% PA
For  4 years           -0.0256% PA            1.8494% PA
For  5 years           -0.0256% PA            1.9744% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 21.09.2021   VALUE 21.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0 1791% PA            0.5709% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1410% PA            0.6090% PA
For 12 Months           0.0062% PA            0.8813% PA
For  2 Years            0.0062% PA            1.3813% PA
For  3 Years            0.0062% PA            1.6313% PA
For  4 years            0.0062% PA            1.8813% PA
For  5 years            0.0062% PA            2.0062% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 21.09.2021   VALUE 21.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3110% PA            1.0610% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2910% PA            1.0410% PA
For 12 Months           0.2470% PA            1.1220% PA
For  2 Years            0.2470% PA            1.6220% PA
For  3 Years            0.2470% PA            1.8720% PA
For  4 years            0.2470% PA            2.1220% PA
For  5 years            0.2470% PA            2.2470% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 21.09.2021   VALUE 21.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1602% PA            0.5898% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1873% PA            0.5627% PA
For 12 Months           0.1892% PA            0.6858% PA
For  2 Years            0.1892% PA            1.1858% PA
For  3 Years            0.1892% PA            1.4358% PA
For  4 Years            0.1892% PA            1.6858% PA
For  5 years            0.1892% PA            1.8108% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

