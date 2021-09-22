Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 21.09.2021 VALUE 21.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0978% PA 0.6523% PA For 12 months -0.0256% PA 0.8494% PA For 2 Years -0.0256% PA 1.3494% PA For 3 Years -0.0256% PA 1.5994% PA For 4 years -0.0256% PA 1.8494% PA For 5 years -0.0256% PA 1.9744% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 21.09.2021 VALUE 21.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0 1791% PA 0.5709% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1410% PA 0.6090% PA For 12 Months 0.0062% PA 0.8813% PA For 2 Years 0.0062% PA 1.3813% PA For 3 Years 0.0062% PA 1.6313% PA For 4 years 0.0062% PA 1.8813% PA For 5 years 0.0062% PA 2.0062% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 21.09.2021 VALUE 21.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3110% PA 1.0610% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2910% PA 1.0410% PA For 12 Months 0.2470% PA 1.1220% PA For 2 Years 0.2470% PA 1.6220% PA For 3 Years 0.2470% PA 1.8720% PA For 4 years 0.2470% PA 2.1220% PA For 5 years 0.2470% PA 2.2470% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 21.09.2021 VALUE 21.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA For 12 Months 0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA For 2 Years 0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA For 3 Years 0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA For 4 Years 0.1892% PA 1.6858% PA For 5 years 0.1892% PA 1.8108% PA ========================================================

