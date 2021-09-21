ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
GGGL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GGL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.49%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.87%)
PACE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
POWER 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.15%)
PRL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.51%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.3%)
TELE 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
TRG 176.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
WTL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 13.75 (0.28%)
BR30 24,479 Increased By ▲ 55.92 (0.23%)
KSE100 46,599 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,451 Increased By ▲ 29.16 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall on Evergrande jitters; bargain-hunting limits losses

  • The Nikkei share average was down 2.03% at 29,880.27, as of 0207 GMT, while the broader Topix lost 1.77% to 2,063.05
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Tuesday tracking a sell-off on Wall Street, as fears of a potential default by Chinese developer Evergrande Group drove investors out of equities, though losses were capped as traders scooped up cheap stocks.

The Nikkei share average was down 2.03% at 29,880.27, as of 0207 GMT, while the broader Topix lost 1.77% to 2,063.05.

Growing fears of a possible default by Evergrande rattled global markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering their biggest daily percentage drop since May.

But market participants said the impact of the sell-off on the Japanese market was limited.

"The market declined, but investors were calm and the mood is rather positive," Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 6% since the start of this month as hopes of a new political leadership and falling COVID-19 infections lifted investor sentiment.

"Investors who missed hopping on to the latest rally are now buying shares on dips. They realized how Japanese shares have been cheap following the rally that started late-August."

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group dragged the Nikkei the most, falling 5.36% on Tuesday, followed by supplier of chip equipment Tokyo Electron dropping 2.53% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries down 3.57%.

Shares sensitive to global economy also declined, with steel makers losing 3.53% and machinery makers falling 3.01% while shippers slipped 2.89%.

But, travel-related shares rose on hopes of an economic reopening as Tokyo witnessed a drop in COVID-19 infections.

Airliners ANA Holdings rose 1.7% and Japan Airlines gained 3.09%. Central Japan Railway, which runs bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka, gained 1.2%.

Daiichi Sankyo was the best performer on the Nikkei with gains of 7.43%, followed by Kansai Electric Power, which rose 1.17%.

TOTO Ltd fell 6.06%, making it the worst performer in the index, while Komatsu lost 4.95%.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares fall on Evergrande jitters; bargain-hunting limits losses

Tarin bemoans ‘NAB fear’ hindrance

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

Pakistan contemplates legal action after England, New Zealand teams' withdrawal

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Read more stories