ANL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
FFBL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.88%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.1%)
KAPCO 37.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.24%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PTC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.98%)
TRG 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.69%)
UNITY 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,956 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-0.09%)
BR30 24,323 Decreased By ▼ -99.94 (-0.41%)
KSE100 46,522 Decreased By ▼ -5.79 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,418 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

Cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility.

Bitcoin, the biggest and the best known cryptocurrency, traded around $43,000, recovering from a fall to $40,192 earlier in the session. It hit a four-month high of $52,000 on Sept 6.

Smaller rival ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain, rose 1% to $3,012 after falling below $3,000 for the first time since early August.

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Global markets started the week on a turbulent note after fears that Evergrande's troubles could lead to a fallout for the Chinese and global economies prompted a selloff in riskier assets.

"We can't take a very positive view just as yet until we get through the next few days," said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at crypto index fund provider Singapore-based Stack Funds.

"This is purely sentiment driven right now, and it's actually been off very low liquidity," he said, adding that it would be better to wait on the sidelines as crypto markets will continue to be affected by the contagion.

Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

The drop in cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has risen and made it more mainstream, with many investment banks taking a more bullish stance.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency

