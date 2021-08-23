ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.2%)
ASC 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.35%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
NETSOL 154.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.05%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.7%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,182 Increased By ▲ 191.18 (0.74%)
KSE100 48,002 Increased By ▲ 402.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,282 Increased By ▲ 178.89 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

  • The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15, its highest since mid-May, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies
AFP 23 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.

The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15, its highest since mid-May, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk's decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.

The electric car giant has since indicated its support for bitcoin, while several other high-profile investors including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have also flagged their interest.

Japanese crypto exchange Liquid hit by estimated $94mn hack

It has now risen more than 70 percent from the six-month lows below $29,000 touched in June, and speculation is swirling that it could begin its push towards $100,000.

Rick Bensignor, at Bensignor Investment Strategies, said Monday that it was "getting nearer the higher end of what I expect as a new trading range in the low-$40,000s to low-$50,000s".

Bitcoin is still for now a long way off its record just below $65,000 that it achieved in April.

Elon Musk bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters