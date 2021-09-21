ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Refusing to learn from history

Anjum Ibrahim 21 Sep 2021

"What do you find so amusing! I went weekly shopping on Sunday and the amount of money I had taken with me, based on the week before, was not enough - flour, sugar, eggs, milk..."

"The problem with you is you don't learn from history."

"How can I learn from history when we are grappling with prices never before experienced..."

"Hey, back off and be fair! The rate of inflation is less than 9 percent while during the previous tenures..."

"Don't talk percentages, I am talking of the actual price and my income is not keeping pace and..."

"It's those dratted mafia heads, you know the sugar mafia, the wheat mafia, the..."

"The Cabinet mafia?"

"I would advise caution, anyway what did you find amusing. The departure of the New Zealand team, a failing of the Interior Minister, who didn't even bother to order an inquiry and instead talked of conspiracies and..."

"You know I would have our Sheikh know that Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Prime Minister has impeccable credentials with respect to Muslims - the way she tackled the attack on that mosque and during Trump's presidency she publicly stated that she didn't understand the Americans..."

"I think the Interior Minister was accusing India...he is close to some quarters and..."

"Yeah, yeah, anyway the reason why I was laughing is because The Khan has begun to appreciate the Corrupt, with a capital C, notably Sharif and Zardari, though not openly..."

"You being facetious?"

"No I am serious, see The Khan is reportedly supporting an extension to Chairman National Accountability Bureau, a man selected by Sharif/Zardari, who has delivered to the government - note the government not those who gave him the job, while The Khan was party to the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner whose term his ministers wants to cut short and..."

"Ha, ha, and the merry go round continues while I can't have meat for more than twice a week."

"And that is because The Khan cares for you, you do know that too much meat causes uric acid."

"Hmmm, there is that."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB interior minister Imran Khan sugar mafia

Comments

Comments are closed.

