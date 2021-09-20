ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.16%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.02%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.03%)
GGL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.74%)
TELE 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.45%)
TRG 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields balance risk sentiment, Fed

  • The Fed is still expected to lay the groundwork for a slowdown of its bond purchases at its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Euro zone bond yields sought direction on Monday at the start of a busy week, as risk sentiment weakened and investors prepared for the US Federal Reserve meeting's outcome on Wednesday.

The Fed is still expected to lay the groundwork for a slowdown of its bond purchases at its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, though the consensus is for an announcement on that to come later in the year.

Risk sentiment weakened across global markets as a slide in commodities prices hit European stocks and fears grew around indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande rippling through China's property sector before the company's bond payment due on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down over a basis point to -0.295% by 0716 GMT.

It held below the 10-week high touched on Friday after a report suggested the European Central Bank expects to hit its inflation target by 2025.

Other 10-year euro area bond yields were between two basis points higher to two basis points lower.

"Bunds remain vulnerable ahead of the crucial Fed meeting with likely clear signals that tapering is imminent and the risk of shifting dots while fragile risk sentiment provides support," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"ECB inflation views are another factor and could continue to weigh on Bunds given persistent upward pressure on break-evens and real yields no longer falling."

After Friday's sell-off, focus on Monday will be on the European Central Bank again, with board member Isabel Schnabel due to give a speech at 1135 GMT.

There was little reaction in Portuguese and Greek bonds to rating upgrades from Moody's and DBRS respectively.

Uncertainty before an election in Germany, where the Social Democrats lead opinion polls that point to a highly fragmented outcome, is also keeping the bloc's debt investors on their toes.

Euro zone bond

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields balance risk sentiment, Fed

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories