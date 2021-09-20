Body found matching description of US missing woman Petito: FBI

WASHINGTON: US law enforcement said Sunday a body found in a US national forest in Wyoming, where a search was underway for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, matches the description of the missing woman, whose disappearance has gripped the country.

American authorities launched a massive search for 22-year-old Petito when her family filed a missing person report on September 11, after she mysteriously vanished during a road trip with her boyfriend.

After a body was found in the main search area in Wyoming on Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the remains matched the description of Petito.

"Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," said FBI agent Charles Jones in a press conference.

The FBI and other law enforcement had been searching for Petito in a national forest in the western state of Wyoming, where the couple was when Petito last communicated with her parents in late August, according to her family.

"I would like to extend Sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," Jones added.

Petito quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure in July with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, documenting their journey in a stream of idyllic-seeming Instagram posts.

But more than two weeks ago, Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida alone in Petito's van. Ten days later, her family filed a missing person report. Laundrie was declared a "person of interest" in the case and declined to cooperate with police.

The mystery deepened after Laundrie also went missing.

On Friday, North Port police said Laundrie's parents claimed they had not seen their son for several days.

"The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son," the police said in a statement.

"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime."

The couple embarked on their journey across the US from New York on the East Coast, posting photos of magnificent views of the American West and themselves smiling happily next to their small white van.

In one YouTube video published during their trip, Petito and Laundrie are shown kissing tenderly, enjoying a sunset together and strolling on a beach.

However, in August, police in Utah responded to a domestic violence report involving Petito and Laundrie.

Police body cam footage published by US media shows a distraught Petito saying she had had an altercation with Laundrie.

Speaking to a police officer after their van was pulled over, Petito was seen crying and saying she struggles with mental health problems.

Jones said investigators continue to seek information from anyone who may have had contact with Petito or Laundrie.