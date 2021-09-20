Transport facilities for Karachiites: Haleem expresses gratitude to PM

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sunday, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing better transport facilities to citizens of Karachi.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, to expose the 13 year performance of PPP Sindh government in transport sector, reached Ahsanabad- the starting point of a local transport bus route- and travelled in "W-11" along with citizens.

Speaking at the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that 40 buses have reached at Karachi port and PTI's promise of Green Line Bus Service was turning into realty. People of Karachi would get rid of crumbling shaky buses thanks to federal government that would not leave Karachiites on the mercy of inefficient Sindh government, he added.

"Inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) was expected in a few days while completion of mega water supply project K-IV would be another gift by PTI government to Karachi," he said.

Sindh government during its 13 year rule in the province claimed to spend Rs. 1161 billion on transport sector and construction of roads while Rs.3.11 billion were earmarked in Budget 2020-21, Haleem Adil said adding that in the current financial year 2021-22 further Rs.6.46 billion were allocated for the purpose but all the projects remained limited to mere announcements and no change could be seen across the province.

The 3.9 kilometres Orange line, the shortest section of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Karachi, was inaugurated on June 11, 2016 with estimated cost of Rs.1.14 billion but despite passage of over four years the project was incomplete, Haleem stated. Red line- a 27 kilometre section from Malir Halt to Namaish- and another section from Namaish to Tower were still awaiting completion, he said.