Pakistan reports 71 deaths, 2,580 Covid infections in a single day

Pakistan on Sunday reported 71 coronavirus related deaths and 2,580 new positive cases during the past 24 hours, data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated.

Pakistan has so far tested 18,852,460 people, out of which 55,027 tested Covid-19 positive in a single day. The national positivity ratio stands at 4.68 percent. The death toll from the deadly disease has reached 27,206.

.

Meanwhile, 3,164 people also recovered in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,132,726. Moreover, 380,236 people have been vaccinated against the disease in the country in a single day.

According to a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has so far reported 450,126 cases, Punjab 421,800, Balochistan 32,757 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 171,072 infections. Similarly, 104,114 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 5,908 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 33,732 infections have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent.

However, in June the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.