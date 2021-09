Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan have witnessed a decline on Saturday in the local and international market.

According to the chairman of All Pakistan Jewellers and Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad, the price of the precious metal saw a decline of Rs50 on a tola, closing at Rs 112,400 while the 10-gram gold rate went down by Rs 41. The 10-gram gold is available in the local market at Rs 96538, he said.