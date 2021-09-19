ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor confers degrees on 203 students of Isra University

APP 19 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail awarded bachelor degrees to 203 successful students in Convocation of the Isra University Karachi Campus here on Saturday.

The governor attended the Convocation as a Chief Guest and congratulated the successful students on completing their courses and receiving their degrees in various subjects including Medical Sciences, Vision Sciences and Physical Therapy.

Addressing to the Convocation, Governor Imran Ismail said the students should firstly decide their goals and then to achieve the same they must work hard. He said the doctors should serve the marginalized section of the society. He stressed the need of giving importance to the national language ‘Urdu’ and said the standard of being good was unfortunately perceived as command on speaking English. While English was not spoken in the developed France and Germany, he added.

He further said that the youth should avail the opportunity of Kamyab Nojawan Scheme as they also could start many start-ups collectively.

Earlier, the governor also gave away gold, silver and bronze medals to position holders.

Imran Ismail Governor Isra University Chief Guest

Comments

Comments are closed.

Governor confers degrees on 203 students of Isra University

An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations notified

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over troop pullout: PM

Govt to adopt gender roadmap: minister

Universal social protection: Pakistan takes a lead

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

Read more stories