KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30 Macter International Ltd 18-09-2021 15:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 18-09-2021 11:00 TPL Trakker Limited 18-09-2021 12:00 Image Pakistan Limited 20-09-2021 10:00 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 10:00 United Brands Limited 20-09-2021 12:00 TPL Corp Limited 20-09-2021 14:00 Calcorp Limited 20-09-2021 15:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 14:00 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan 20-09-2021 15:00 Nishat Mills Limited 20-09-2021 14:30 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 20-09-2021 16:00 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 16:00 Rupali Polyester Limited 21-09-2021 12:30 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 21-09-2021 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-09-2021 11:15 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Towellers Limited 21-09-2021 12:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-09-2021 11:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 13:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 23-09-2021 14:00 MACPAC Films Limited 23-09-2021 15:15 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:30 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 10:30 AKD Hospitality Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Silkbank Limited 24-09-2021 9:30 First IBL Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00 Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 9:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021