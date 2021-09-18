ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Gatron (industries) Ltd                18-09-2021   11:30
Macter International Ltd               18-09-2021   15:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd             18-09-2021   11:00
TPL Trakker Limited                    18-09-2021   12:00
Image Pakistan Limited                 20-09-2021   10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd              20-09-2021   11:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd              20-09-2021   10:00
United Brands Limited                  20-09-2021   12:00
TPL Corp Limited                       20-09-2021   14:00
Calcorp Limited                        20-09-2021   15:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd                 20-09-2021   11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd              20-09-2021   14:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan                    20-09-2021   15:00
Nishat Mills Limited                   20-09-2021   14:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited              20-09-2021   16:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd    20-09-2021   16:00
Rupali Polyester Limited               21-09-2021   12:30
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd       21-09-2021   15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd           21-09-2021   11:15
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                  21-09-2021   11:30
Towellers Limited                      21-09-2021   12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd         21-09-2021   11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd                21-09-2021   11:30
Berger Paints Limited                  21-09-2021   10:00
Hum Network Limited                    23-09-2021   11:00
Hum Network Limited                    23-09-2021   12:00
Habib Bank Limited                     23-09-2021   12:00
Hum Network Limited                    23-09-2021   13:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd            23-09-2021   14:00
MACPAC Films Limited                   23-09-2021   15:15
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd    23-09-2021   11:30
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd             23-09-2021   11:00
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd                 23-09-2021   10:30
AKD Hospitality Limited                23-09-2021   11:00
Silkbank Limited                       24-09-2021    9:30
First IBL Modaraba                     24-09-2021   11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                   25-09-2021   10:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd               30-09-2021    9:00
Olympia Mills Limited                  04-10-2021   11:00
Hafiz Limited                          06-10-2021   11:30
=========================================================

