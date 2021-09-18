Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
18 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30
Macter International Ltd 18-09-2021 15:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 18-09-2021 11:00
TPL Trakker Limited 18-09-2021 12:00
Image Pakistan Limited 20-09-2021 10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 10:00
United Brands Limited 20-09-2021 12:00
TPL Corp Limited 20-09-2021 14:00
Calcorp Limited 20-09-2021 15:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 14:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 20-09-2021 15:00
Nishat Mills Limited 20-09-2021 14:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 20-09-2021 16:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 16:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 21-09-2021 12:30
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 21-09-2021 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-09-2021 11:15
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Towellers Limited 21-09-2021 12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-09-2021 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 13:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 23-09-2021 14:00
MACPAC Films Limited 23-09-2021 15:15
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:30
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 10:30
AKD Hospitality Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Silkbank Limited 24-09-2021 9:30
First IBL Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 9:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
