ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN envoy of ousted Afghan government asks to keep New York seat

  • It is not immediately clear if the Taliban would put forward their own envoy to the United Nations
Reuters Updated 17 Sep 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The UN ambassador representing Afghanistan's ousted government has asked to remain in the country's seat at the world body in New York, a UN spokesperson said on Friday, setting up a showdown if the Taliban tries to appoint their own envoy.

Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai signed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a list of Afghanistan's delegation for the General Assembly, Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

It was not immediately clear if the Taliban, who seized power last month as US and foreign forces withdrew after a 20 year war, would put forward their own envoy to the United Nations.

Isaczai sent his accreditation request on Wednesday, Haq said, a day after the new General Assembly session started.

Dozens of world leaders are traveling to New York next week for the annual UN gathering and Isaczai is currently scheduled to address the final day of the meeting on Sept. 27.

Xi Jinping urges Afghanistan to stamp out terrorism, vows more aid

UN credentials are dealt with by a nine-member committee appointed annually. The committee, named on Tuesday, is made up of the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, China, Namibia, Russia, Sierra Leone, Sweden and the United States.

The committee traditionally meets in October or November to assess the credentials of all UN members before submitting a report for General Assembly approval before the end of the year. The committee and General Assembly usually operate by consensus on credentials, diplomats said.

Until a decision is made Isaczai will remain in the seat, according to the General Assembly rules.

When the Taliban last ruled between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.

UN seeks $600 million in Afghanistan's 'most perilous hour'

The decision was postponed "on the understanding that the current representatives of Afghanistan accredited to the United Nations would continue to participate in the work of the General Assembly," according to the committee report.

Guterres said last month that the Taliban's desire for international recognition is the international community's only leverage to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.

Antonio Guterres Taliban government Afghanistan's UN ambassador UN spokesperson Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai

Comments

1000 characters

UN envoy of ousted Afghan government asks to keep New York seat

NZ tour cancellation part of conspiracy to malign Pakistan's image: Sheikh Rashid

'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM Imran at SCO summit

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

Xi Jinping urges Afghanistan to stamp out terrorism, vows more aid

KSE-100 falls 284 points as current account balance disappoints

Doubt cast over England tour to Pakistan after New Zealand series abandonment

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

Pakistan’s REER declines to 97.4 in August

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

Read more stories