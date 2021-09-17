ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Maryam says 'Nawaz and Shehbaz are one'

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Asking the PML-N activists to stay united paying no heed to the propaganda by the enemy, party leader Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are one.

While addressing the PML- N activists from Bahawalpur division, here at party Secretariat, Maryam said the PML-N is a democratic party, difference in opinion may exist but the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif are one.

"When it comes to the party leadership, everyone agrees with Nawaz Sharif as well as Shahbaz Sharif," Maryam said, adding, "There is no change in the narative of Nawaz Sharif who is waging a just struggle for the rights of the people."

Among others, PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khurram Dastagir, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Pervez Rasheed, Riaz Pirzada and others spoke on the occasion and reposed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N.

However, neither Shehbaz Sharif nor Hamza Shehbaz turned up in this meeting. Ahsan Iqbal asked the party to complete its current organisational activities within 30 days. "Preparations for the general elections will help us prevent rigging in the future," he said.

Rana Sanaullah saidthe government is trying to drown out the voices of its political opponents.

"We will not back down now and do not fear the fake accountability drive," he said, adding: "Cases that were made on political grounds caused set back to the country."

Rana said the current regime has been totally exposed and those who committed fraud in the name of change would not be able to face the people in coming days. Khurram Dastagir said on the occasion that time has come for the party to strengthen itself from within and called upon all office holders of the party to play their role for the purpose.

Rana Tanvir Hussain said that it is the leaders' duty to strengthen and save the party. "The country can no longer be run by the current fascist government," he added. Riaz Peerzada recalled that when Nawaz Sharif became Punjab's chief minister in 1985, his first tour was that of Bahawalpur. He expressed his desire for the party supremo visit to Bahawalpur on his return to Pakistan.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal accompanied by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attahullah Tarrar, Azma Bukhari told media that the Pak rupee has depreciated by Rs 10 in the last two months which has not only caused surge in the country' loans worth hundreds of billions of rupees but also brought tsunami of inflation rendering lives of the people and businessmen miserable. He added that this devaluation speaks inaptness of the sitting rulers.

Ahsan criticised the PTI government on its failure on economic front which has led to serious economic challenges. To a query, he said the PML- N is united and would play its due role for steering the country out of crises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

