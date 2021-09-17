Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
17 Sep 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 95.54 95.54 93.40 93.57 13:09 - -1.10 40 94.67
Sep 16
Dec’21 93.35 93.97 92.36 92.56 13:17 - -0.81 13373 93.37
Sep 16
Mar’22 92.74 93.18 91.66 91.85 13:16 - -0.77 4358 92.62
Sep 16
=================================================================================
Comments
Comments are closed.