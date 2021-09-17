KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (September 16, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 168.94 168.85 168.72 168.36 168.13 167.25 166.88 EUR 199.66 199.61 199.58 199.26 199.19 198.28 197.94 GBP 233.74 233.62 233.44 232.95 232.71 231.48 230.96 ===========================================================================

