ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Copper drifts lower as focus turns to US Fed meeting

  • Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 2.1% to $9,418 a tonne in official rings
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Thursday as the market's focus turned to next week's US Federal Reserve meeting for news on the expected tapering of stimulus for the world's largest economy.

Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 2.1% to $9,418 a tonne in official rings.

"The tapering expectations are a key focus and next week is the FOMC meeting, which is important to watch as the macro drivers are dominating copper prices," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

Prices for copper, which hit a record high of $10,747.50 in May, are likely to be rangebound until the FOMC meeting, she said.

If the Fed begins its monetary easing in November-December, copper would face pressure but is likely to remain resilient thanks to supportive fundametals, Fu added.

Copper climbs on weak US inflation, China data caps gains

Also weighing on prices was China's plan to release copper, aluminium and zinc from its state reserves and closely monitor market conditions to overcome mismatches between supply and demand.

Aluminium: Prices for the lightweight metal continue to be dominated by supply disruptions in top consumer and producer China as well as surging thermal coal prices, leading some analysts to forecast a deficit this year.

LME aluminium was steady at $2,892.50 a tonne, having touched $3,000 on Monday.

Inventories: Total aluminium stocks in LME warehouses jumped by 19,250 tonnes to more than 1.3 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the LME aluminium cash contract was at a discount of about $20 a tonne to the three-month contract, its biggest since July 7, pointing to adequate nearby supply.

Strikes: A small union at top copper producer Codelco's Salvador division is the latest to reach agreement on a labour contract. The resolution of numerous labour disputes at copper operations in Chile has eased concerns over supply.

Other Metals: Zinc shed 0.1% to $3,074 a tonne, lead rose 0.5% to $2,247, tin was down 0.2% at $33,995 and nickel lost 2.7% to $19,475.

