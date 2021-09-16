ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
GGL 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.19%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.26%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
POWER 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
PTC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (5.38%)
UNITY 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 41.97 (0.84%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 441.35 (1.82%)
KSE100 46,829 Increased By ▲ 112.77 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 62.92 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says 'several dozen' people in his circle have coronavirus

AFP 16 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation earlier this week.

The Russian leader, who announced in March he had been vaccinated, started self-isolating on Tuesday after being identified as a coronavirus contact.

"You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment," Putin said during remarks to a meeting of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), hosted in the capital of Tajikistan.

"I am very sorry, but this is due to the fact that, as you know, cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle," he said, speaking via video link.

"Not just one or two but several dozen people," he added.

The 68-year-old Russian leader specified in late June that he had been vaccinated with Russia's homegrown Sputnik V after months of secrecy around the issue, but the Kremlin did not show images of the inoculation.

Russia reports 23,239 new COVID-19 cases, 727 related deaths

Putin in recent months has resumed his work trips and face-to-face meetings, but many of his contacts are still required to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Russia is among the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic -- with the fifth-highest number of recorded cases according to an AFP tally -- and has struggled to rein in infections despite easy access to vaccines.

Authorities have struggled with a vaccine-sceptic population, with independent polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to be inoculated.

Coronavirus Vladimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says 'several dozen' people in his circle have coronavirus

RLNG allocation to fertiliser plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

EVMs: MoST refuses to share ‘crucial’ data with ECP

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

Read more stories