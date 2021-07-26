World
Russia reports 23,239 new COVID-19 cases, 727 related deaths
- The government coronavirus task force said 727 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 154,601
26 Jul 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 23,239 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 2,629 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,149,780.
The government coronavirus task force said 727 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 154,601.
Russia says Afghan situation can swiftly worsen, pledges help if needed
Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.
Covid-19 situation worsens as Pakistan reports highest number of daily cases since May 21
Russia reports 23,239 new COVID-19 cases, 727 related deaths
Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR
PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections
SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai
Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday
Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report
Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21
AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger
US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP
Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery
Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO
Read more stories
Comments