ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.8%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.3%)
GGGL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 168.05 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.2%)
PACE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-8.71%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 169.45 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.31%)
UNITY 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (10.11%)
BR100 5,189 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,825 Increased By ▲ 68.68 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By ▼ -122.53 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,101 Decreased By ▼ -60.08 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Russia reports 23,239 new COVID-19 cases, 727 related deaths

  • The government coronavirus task force said 727 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 154,601
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: Russia reported 23,239 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 2,629 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,149,780.

The government coronavirus task force said 727 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 154,601.

Russia says Afghan situation can swiftly worsen, pledges help if needed

Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.

Coronavirus Russia Delta variant

