First Lady visits PIMH

LAHORE: The First Lady Bushra Bibi paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) here Wednesday and reviewed the facilities available for the people facing mental health issues.

On this occasion, Bushra Bibi called for giving special attention to rehabilitation of drug addicts and the elderly people with mental illnesses.

She also visited various sections of the PIMH including the emergency block and medical treatment facility and instructed the staff to extend maximum help to the patients. She visited the kitchen and examined the quality of hygiene and the food for the patients.

It may be added that Bushra Bibi has special interest in social work and has been frequently undertaking visits to shelter homes and orphanages, to look into the underprivileged sections of the society.

The administration of PIMH gave briefing to the first lady about working and facilities at the Institute to treat mentally challenged persons.

Tight security arrangements were adopted at PIMH by the law-enforcing agencies and entry at the PIMH of visitors was restricted during the first lady visit.

