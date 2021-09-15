ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
US crude, fuel stocks fall in wake of Hurricane Ida: EIA

  • Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA says
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 10 to 417.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 85,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

US natural gas futures at fresh 7-year high on soaring global prices

US gasoline stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to 218.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million-barrel drop.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 131.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

US crude oil production US crude oil US crude prices

