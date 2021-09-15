US crude, fuel stocks fall in wake of Hurricane Ida: EIA

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 10 to 417.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 85,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

US gasoline stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to 218.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million-barrel drop.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 131.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.