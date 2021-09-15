Minister orders action against illegal advertising boards

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar has ordered immediate action against illegal advertising boards.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Directors of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Tuesday. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

The minister gave 15 days to the PHA to clear the advertising boards from the city, adding that the crackdown should be carried out with the help of police and district administration.

"If a single illegal billboard found after the deadline, the officer responsible will not remain in the seat," he added.

"Devoted and honest officers should be appointed on important positions and strict action should be taken against corrupt officials. New projects should be launched to enhance the beauty of the city," he said.

He further said that the department will meet the financial deficit from its own resources. He also said that environment-friendly measures are being taken across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Miyawaki forests are being planted in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore. The PHA should use all its resources for clean and green Lahore. The performance of the Authority's marketing, finance and horticulture departments should be further improved," he added. Briefing the Minister on the occasion, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that show-cause notices have been sent to people involved with illegal bill boards. "Geo-tagging of billboards and sky signs is being done.

