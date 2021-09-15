ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister orders action against illegal advertising boards

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar has ordered immediate action against illegal advertising boards.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Directors of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Tuesday. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

The minister gave 15 days to the PHA to clear the advertising boards from the city, adding that the crackdown should be carried out with the help of police and district administration.

"If a single illegal billboard found after the deadline, the officer responsible will not remain in the seat," he added.

"Devoted and honest officers should be appointed on important positions and strict action should be taken against corrupt officials. New projects should be launched to enhance the beauty of the city," he said.

He further said that the department will meet the financial deficit from its own resources. He also said that environment-friendly measures are being taken across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Miyawaki forests are being planted in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore. The PHA should use all its resources for clean and green Lahore. The performance of the Authority's marketing, finance and horticulture departments should be further improved," he added. Briefing the Minister on the occasion, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that show-cause notices have been sent to people involved with illegal bill boards. "Geo-tagging of billboards and sky signs is being done.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan PHA Malik Asad Khokhar Jawad Ahmad Qureshi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister orders action against illegal advertising boards

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories