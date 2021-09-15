ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Sep 16, 2021
FFC delegation visits CDC

Updated 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) delegation comprising Company Secretary, Brig Asrat Mahmood (retd) and Manager Shares, Syed Imran Rizvi visited the Central Depository Company (CDC), Karachi on September 09, 2021 and met Abdul Badi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Abdul Samad, Chief Operating Officer of CDC.

Discussion covered matters of mutual interests include functioning of the CDC as depository and shares registrar, SECP directives on De-materialization of share certificates and various developments in CDC Regulations. The Company Secretary also presented the FFC shield to CEO CDC.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

