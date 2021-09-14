ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
Buzdar explains his govt’s approach to governance

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the government was following the vision of transparency and believes in prompt service delivery while revenue khidmat kutcheries were providing great relief to the ordinary people.

All the sub registrars offices and e-khidmat centres were providing a one-window registration facility and mutation of property services across Punjab, he said in a statement.

The CM said that in order to make a correct assessment of agricultural crops production, a digital girdawari system has also been launched. He added that mobile centres have been started for the provision of revenue services to the people of far-flung areas. Revenue court case management system is providing speedy justice, he continued.

The chief minister said that state land measuring more than 180,000 acres of land amounting to Rs 462 billion have been retrieved. In the urban areas of Punjab, land measuring 4056 acres has been retrieved from the qabza mafia; while in rural areas, more than 176,000 acres of land has also been retrieved, the CM stated.

The CM said consolidation of land was being carried out with the help of information technology, GPS based satellite systems. Punjab Board of Revenue has shown a tremendous increase in revenue collection during the last financial year. Against a target of 59.8 billion of rupees, the BOR collected more than Rs 62 billion government dues/taxes during the last financial year and work on launching software bills is also under process, concluded the chief minister.

Moreover, talking to Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, the CM said the government was fully focused on public service delivery during the last three years and it is determined to go ahead for the welfare of the common man. The opposition could not mislead the people with its political double standards, he said, adding the politics of chaos is not in the interest of country and nation.

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government is facilitating the people and CM Punjab has taken several measures to improve the life of the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

