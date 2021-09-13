ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
ASL 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.87%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FCCL 19.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
GGL 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.91%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.34%)
NETSOL 158.48 Decreased By ▼ -7.39 (-4.46%)
PACE 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
PAEL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.81%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
TELE 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.27%)
TRG 166.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.23%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,269 Increased By ▲ 70.71 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,802 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports less than 3,000 cases for first time since July

  • Country records 2,988 Covid infections in a single day, positivity rate drops to 5.62 percent
BR Web Desk 13 Sep 2021

Pakistan reported 2,988 coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday.

The daily Covid count fell below 3,000 for the first time since July 24, with the country's positivity rate coming down to 5.62 percent.

The data issued by NCOC said that 53,158 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while the death toll has reached 26,787. The total number of cases has risen to 1,207,508.

Punjab reported the highest number of cases in a single day with 1,208 infections, followed by 905 in Sindh.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50 percent of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated.

At least half of Islamabad's eligible population fully vaccinated: Asad Umar

In a tweet, Umar said that 71 percent of people in Islamabad have received at least one Covid vaccination dose. "Need to see an acceleration of the second dose in other cities," he stated.

The government decided to vaccinate children aged 15 years to 18 years in the country amid the fourth Covid wave. The vaccination drive for the children begins today (September 13) and they will be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Coronavirus NCOC deaths new cases data

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports less than 3,000 cases for first time since July

Power generation: Increase in costs leaves consumers high and dry

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Lucky Motor Corp likely to launch KIA Stonic, Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Cantonment board elections prove PTI only national party in country: Umar

Read more stories