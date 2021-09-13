Pakistan reports less than 3,000 cases for first time since July

Pakistan reported 2,988 coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday.

The daily Covid count fell below 3,000 for the first time since July 24, with the country's positivity rate coming down to 5.62 percent.

The data issued by NCOC said that 53,158 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while the death toll has reached 26,787. The total number of cases has risen to 1,207,508.

Punjab reported the highest number of cases in a single day with 1,208 infections, followed by 905 in Sindh.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50 percent of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated.

In a tweet, Umar said that 71 percent of people in Islamabad have received at least one Covid vaccination dose. "Need to see an acceleration of the second dose in other cities," he stated.

The government decided to vaccinate children aged 15 years to 18 years in the country amid the fourth Covid wave. The vaccination drive for the children begins today (September 13) and they will be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.