Faculty Industry Placement Program: Haleeb Foods, UCP join hands

Recorder Report 13 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods Limited has recently joined hands with University of Central Punjab (UCP) for their 'Faculty Industry Placement Program.' The aim of this collaboration is to share the knowledge and understanding of the industry work, business and process driven strategies for the better future for the students.

In this regard, a MoU signing ceremony was held at UCP which was graced by Haleeb Foods and the university management. Through this meaningful collaboration, Haleeb Foods and UCP wish to educate the youth who are the future of the nation for better employment and the working scenarios of the industry.

Sharing his views on this collaboration, Head of Marketing, Haleeb Foods - Atif Zubair said: "Haleeb Foods has always been at the forefront when it comes to support and mentor the local talent. HFL is well known for encouraging youth to have better working opportunities in Pakistan. Through this program we aim to unlock new prospects for the youth of Pakistan."

The goal of this partnership is work on a long term commitment with Haleeb Foods to engage with academia for nurturing future generations and improving overall business acumen using the knowledge base of academic research and development in the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

