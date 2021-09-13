ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shamsi, Markram help South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 103

AFP 13 Sep 2021

COLOMBO: Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram took three wickets each as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 103 in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. The hosts, who trail the three-match series 1-0, lost wickets at regular intervals and survived just 18.1 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo.

Kusal Perera top-scored with 30 before Sri Lanka fell to their joint-lowest T20 total against South Africa. The island nation posted 103-9 in 2013 at the same venue.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje struck first with the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal for five before the spinners took over and got the remaining nine scalps.

Markram returned career-best figures of 3-21 with his off spin as he sent top Sri Lankan batsmen trudging back including Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) and Charith Asalanka (14).

Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, then combined with fellow slow bowlers to wrap up the opposition innings. Bjorn Fortuin took two and skipper Keshav Maharaj - both left-arm spinners - claimed the final wicket. South Africa need 104 to clinch the series.

South Africa' Shamsi Markram

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shamsi, Markram help South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 103

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections ends

Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

UN nuclear agency reaches deal with Iran on surveillance equipment

Read more stories