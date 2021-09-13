Shamsi, Markram help South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 103

COLOMBO: Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram took three wickets each as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 103 in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. The hosts, who trail the three-match series 1-0, lost wickets at regular intervals and survived just 18.1 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo.

Kusal Perera top-scored with 30 before Sri Lanka fell to their joint-lowest T20 total against South Africa. The island nation posted 103-9 in 2013 at the same venue.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje struck first with the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal for five before the spinners took over and got the remaining nine scalps.

Markram returned career-best figures of 3-21 with his off spin as he sent top Sri Lankan batsmen trudging back including Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) and Charith Asalanka (14).

Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, then combined with fellow slow bowlers to wrap up the opposition innings. Bjorn Fortuin took two and skipper Keshav Maharaj - both left-arm spinners - claimed the final wicket. South Africa need 104 to clinch the series.