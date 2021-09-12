At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

At least 14 people were killed while two suffered injuries amid heavy rains across the province with roof collapse after lightning struck the houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Torghar district causing the most casualties, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Police said lightning struck two houses in the area and, as a result, their roofs collapsed. Several people were trapped under the debris, killing 12 of them. Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Till the filing of this report, the rescue operation was underway.

On September 11, three children lost their lives and more than 30 people were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore, damaging several houses and collapsing roofs in some areas.

Rescue officials said a roof-collapse incident was reported in the Kahna area that claimed the lives of the three children. One of them died on the spot, while two were critically injured who were taken to a nearby hospital but couldn’t survive.

The recent monsoon spell has wreaked havoc in different cities and districts across the country, killing several people. The Met Office had predicted that there would be more than average monsoon rains in Pakistan this year under the influence of the changing weather conditions.