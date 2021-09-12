ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

  • Police says lightning struck two houses in the area, resulting in collapse of roofs
BR Web Desk 12 Sep 2021

At least 14 people were killed while two suffered injuries amid heavy rains across the province with roof collapse after lightning struck the houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Torghar district causing the most casualties, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Police said lightning struck two houses in the area and, as a result, their roofs collapsed. Several people were trapped under the debris, killing 12 of them. Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.

One killed, four injured in roof collapse

Till the filing of this report, the rescue operation was underway.

On September 11, three children lost their lives and more than 30 people were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore, damaging several houses and collapsing roofs in some areas.

Rescue officials said a roof-collapse incident was reported in the Kahna area that claimed the lives of the three children. One of them died on the spot, while two were critically injured who were taken to a nearby hospital but couldn’t survive.

Karachi: 4 killed in rain-related incidents

The recent monsoon spell has wreaked havoc in different cities and districts across the country, killing several people. The Met Office had predicted that there would be more than average monsoon rains in Pakistan this year under the influence of the changing weather conditions.

deaths KP injuries rescue operation Lightning strikes torghar

Comments

1000 characters

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections underway amid strict security

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

At least half of Islamabad's eligible population fully vaccinated: Asad Umar

Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport

CCoE to take up refining policy on Monday

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

Read more stories