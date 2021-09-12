ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Harassment of journalists case: hearing tomorrow

Terence J Sigamony 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will resume hearing of suo moto on harassment of journalists from Monday (tomorrow). A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, on August 30 had summoned the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with a complete record of journalists' harassment.

The court also summoned the record from Islamabad High Court (IHC) of all cases related to journalists' harassment pending before it. The bench had issued notices to the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, chairman Pemra and the Attorney General for Pakistan. Asad Toor, Qayyum Siddiqui, and Amir Mir have withdrawn their applications.

They had filed the applications before Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who took the suo moto. However, a five-member larger bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar on August 26 recalled Justice Qazi Faez's 20th August order to issue notices to the federal and provincial authorities and the law officers.

The larger bench declared that the chief justice of Pakistan is the sole authority to take suo moto. The acting chief justice; however, constituted a three-member special bench, for hearing the suo moto. The case was adjourned until September 15, but as Justice Ijaz has to proceed abroad; therefore, the case is now fixed for Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court IHC FIA journalists suo moto Harassment of journalists case

Comments

Comments are closed.

Harassment of journalists case: hearing tomorrow

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories