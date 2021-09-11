Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 10, 2021).
======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================
Pearl Sec. Abbott Lab. 13,000 792.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 792.33
ASDA Sec. D.G.Cement 13,665 140.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,665 140.00
ASDA Sec. Descon Oxychem 20,000 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 30.00
ASDA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 100,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 28.00
Rafi Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 1,500 75.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 75.16
JS Global Cap. TPL Corp Ltd. 2,500 25.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 25.25
Arif Habib Ltd. TPL Insurance Ltd. 945,000 27.00
Pearl Sec. 641,359 29.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,586,359 28.01
Brains Securities TPL Properties Ltd 12,000 58.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 58.69
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 24,644 170.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,644 170.66
======================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,773,668
======================================================================================
