KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 10, 2021).

====================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================== Pearl Sec. Abbott Lab. 13,000 792.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 792.33 ASDA Sec. D.G.Cement 13,665 140.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,665 140.00 ASDA Sec. Descon Oxychem 20,000 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 30.00 ASDA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 100,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 28.00 Rafi Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 1,500 75.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 75.16 JS Global Cap. TPL Corp Ltd. 2,500 25.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 25.25 Arif Habib Ltd. TPL Insurance Ltd. 945,000 27.00 Pearl Sec. 641,359 29.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,586,359 28.01 Brains Securities TPL Properties Ltd 12,000 58.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 58.69 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 24,644 170.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,644 170.66 ====================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,773,668 ======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021