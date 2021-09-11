Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (September 10, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 167.52 167.46 167.20 166.91 166.61 165.95 165.61
EUR 198.19 198.18 198.00 197.76 197.61 196.96 196.65
GBP 231.95 231.88 231.53 231.14 230.80 229.88 229.38
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.