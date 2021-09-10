Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump 25% to 1.87mn T

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's end-August palm oil stocks climbed 25.28% from July to 1.87 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

Crude production rose 11.8% to 1.7 million tonnes, while palm oil exports fell 17.06% to 1.16 million, the regulator said.

A Reuters survey pegged the stockpile to rise 16.3% to 1.74 million tonnes, its highest since June last year. Production was seen rising 11.2% to 1.7 million tonnes. Exports were forecast to fall 12.3% to 1.24 million tonnes.