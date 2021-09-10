ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan touches 1-week high after Biden and Xi hold second phone call

  • Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4566 per dollar, 49 pips or 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4615
Reuters 10 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan touched a one-week high against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its third straight weekly gain after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the need to manage competition between their countries and avoid conflict.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been at their lowest point in decades and it was only the second call between the leaders since Biden took office in January. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and COVID-19, a senior US official said.

"Signs of willingness to nudge bilateral conversations onto a more serious path could be a net positive for regional risk assets, but spillovers to sentiments could be constrained without more discernible translation to policy changes," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Baht tracks best day in 2 weeks after PM survives confidence vote

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4566 per dollar, 49 pips or 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4615.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4552 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4472 at midday, 88 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.18% to the dollar for the week, booking the third straight winning week in a row.

While Chinese markets have grown somewhat used to strained Sino-US ties over trade and a host of other issues over the past few years, news of the leaders' phone call supported sentiment.

"Overall it is a good sign," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

However, some market participants also noted that a breach of the psychologically important 6.45 per dollar level has triggered dollar demand from both corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts to limit the gains in the yuan.

Markets are now awaiting China's August credit and activity data in the coming week for more clues on the health of the economy. While exports beat analysts' forecasts and lending is seen rebounding, industrial output and retail sales growth are expected to weaken further, adding to the debate over whether more stimulus is needed.

In global markets, the dollar headed for its first winning week in three, after rebounding from a payrolls-induced sell-off, as investors continued to ponder the timing of a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.486 from the previous close of 92.532, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4418 per dollar.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan touches 1-week high after Biden and Xi hold second phone call

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories