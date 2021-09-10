ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Locusts still a threat in Sindh

Recorder Report 10 Sep 2021

HYDERABAD: Locusts is still a threat in Sindh. In the past, locusts have damaged crops more than 2 Lac acres in most districts of Sindh, attacks on orchards, vegetables and crops gave financial loss to farmers.

A one-day Training workshop hosted by Sindh Agriculture University co-organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) was held at the Faculty of Crop Protection on Thursday.

Addressing to inaugural event of training workshop on locust prevention Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean, Crop Protection Faculty, said that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was feared in its report that locust attacks would cause severe damage to Rabi and Kharif crops in Pakistan, a report released in May 2020 revealed that locusts attacks can cost the country a total of four billion dollars.

He said that farmers of developing countries are adopting environmentally friendly methods to prevent attacks of locust and other diseases and destroy harmful pests through technology, through this training workshop, participants will learn advanced information about locust and they will be able to guide farmers in their areas on how to prevent locust attacks.

Abdul Jabbar Bhatti of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) said that the youth of our organization are helping the poor people in the backward districts of Sindh, who are suffering from various problems including locust and other disease; this training workshop is fruitful for our team to deal with locust attacks.

He said that technical assistance was required from the agricultural experts of Sindh Agriculture University in this regard, who have given very good guidance through training today.

On the occasion, the experts of Plant Protection, Sindh Agriculture University Prof Dr Imran Khatri and Aftab Jarwar trained the learners regarding to prevent the growth of locusts and how to protect possible attacks and damage to crops? Social Workers from Badin, Sukkur, MirpurKhas, Hyderabad participated in this training workshop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Agriculture University Locusts Jan Mohammad Marri SRSO

Comments

Comments are closed.

Locusts still a threat in Sindh

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories