Locusts still a threat in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Locusts is still a threat in Sindh. In the past, locusts have damaged crops more than 2 Lac acres in most districts of Sindh, attacks on orchards, vegetables and crops gave financial loss to farmers.

A one-day Training workshop hosted by Sindh Agriculture University co-organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) was held at the Faculty of Crop Protection on Thursday.

Addressing to inaugural event of training workshop on locust prevention Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean, Crop Protection Faculty, said that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was feared in its report that locust attacks would cause severe damage to Rabi and Kharif crops in Pakistan, a report released in May 2020 revealed that locusts attacks can cost the country a total of four billion dollars.

He said that farmers of developing countries are adopting environmentally friendly methods to prevent attacks of locust and other diseases and destroy harmful pests through technology, through this training workshop, participants will learn advanced information about locust and they will be able to guide farmers in their areas on how to prevent locust attacks.

Abdul Jabbar Bhatti of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) said that the youth of our organization are helping the poor people in the backward districts of Sindh, who are suffering from various problems including locust and other disease; this training workshop is fruitful for our team to deal with locust attacks.

He said that technical assistance was required from the agricultural experts of Sindh Agriculture University in this regard, who have given very good guidance through training today.

On the occasion, the experts of Plant Protection, Sindh Agriculture University Prof Dr Imran Khatri and Aftab Jarwar trained the learners regarding to prevent the growth of locusts and how to protect possible attacks and damage to crops? Social Workers from Badin, Sukkur, MirpurKhas, Hyderabad participated in this training workshop.

