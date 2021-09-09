ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
India cancel eve of Test training session amid reported new Covid case

AFP Updated 09 Sep 2021

MANCHESTER: India have cancelled a training session on the eve of the fifth Test against England in Manchester starting on Friday amid reports another member of their support staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

"It was an optional session," said an India team spokesman on Thursday. "Won't take place now."

Meanwhile a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told AFP: "The training session today (Thursday) was called off and all the players have undergone new tests (for the coronavirus)."

Those statements followed media reports of a fresh Covid case within India's backroom staff, with the latest case emerging after a fresh round of testing on Wednesday evening.

The team had trained as scheduled on Wednesday morning.

India advance despite Kohli exit in fourth Test against England

India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar had already been ruled out of being present at the series finale at Old Trafford after testing positive for Covid-19 during India's 157-run in the fourth Test at the Oval completed Monday that left them 2-1 up with one to play.

India's players have been ordered to stay in their hotel rooms following the latest positive case, according to Thursday's media reports.

The identity of the latest support staff member to reportedly test positive has yet to be revealed.

The Indian Express newspaper said that after talking to the players, the BCCI does not want the fifth Test to go ahead.

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament resumes in United Arab Emirates on September 19 and the board did not want the cash-rich event to be "impacted", the report said.

India BCCI COVID case training session

