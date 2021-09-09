ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

BR Web Desk 09 Sep 2021

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm within the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Thursday.

The Met Office stated that low pressure from India's Madhya Pradesh has entered Pakistan and under the influence of the system, parts of Sindh and Karachi will be hit by thundershowers. Sindh will continue to receive rain with thunderstorms till September 11, the Met department stated.

Late on Wednesday night, rain lashed Karachi inundating low-lying areas and roads in different parts of the city. Several areas submerged into rainwater, including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, etc.

Karachi to receive another spell of monsoon rain from September 9: Met office

As the first drop of rain hit the metropolis, the power supply to the majority of the localities was disrupted. However, the electricity was restored after a few hours by K-Electric.

There were also reports that four people died in different rain-related incidents in the city.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 58 mm, North Karachi, 51 mm, Orangi Town, 37 mm, Nazimabad, 32 mm, Masroor Base 17 mm, Keamari, 15 mm, Saadi Town, 13 mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid, 4 mm and Jinnah Terminal, 3 mm.

PDMA issues rain-thunderstorm warning in Karachi from Sept 1

Last week, at least three people died in different rain-related incidents after a heavy downpour hit Karachi and its adjoining areas. The rain crippled routine life in the city while the power supply of approximately 190 feeders was interrupted.

The rain badly affected the city's ill-maintained civic infrastructure, transmission, and distribution system of the KE, as well as vehicular traffic on major thoroughfares.

