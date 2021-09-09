PPL, partners discover hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum Limited disclosed that it has made a hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well, Jugan-1, in the Latif Block (the “Block”) in Sindh, in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

PPL holds a 33.30% working interest; Eni Pakistan Limited holds 33.30% and United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), formerly known as BP Pakistan, which is an operator of the block, holds the remaining 33.40% working interest in the block.

“The well was drilled and tested using the operator’s internal expertise and in consultation with the block’s joint ventures partners. The well was drilled to a depth of 11,350 ft. with reservoir target as Lower Goru Sands,” read the statement.

PPL said that after completion of the well, B sand zone (11,122-11,132 ft KB) was perforated which flowed 12.6 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas at FWHP (well head flowing pressure) of 3063 psig (pounds per square inch) at 28/64” choke size.

“Followed by B Sand testing, C sand zone (10,300’KB – 10,310’ KB) was also perforated which flowed 13.7 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas at FWHP (well head flowing pressure) of 3323 psig (pounds per square inch) at 28/64” choke size,” PPL added.

OGDC discovers gas & condensate reserves in Bannu Basin

The development comes just days after the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced that it has discovered gas and condensate reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). OGDCL has made a gas and condensate discovery over Hangu Formation from its exploratory efforts at Wali # 01 well which is located in FR Lakki, KPK.

PPL said that the discovery is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the joint venture partners.

“The discovery will contribute in improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources and it will also increase the hydrocarbon reserves of the joint venture partners and the country.”