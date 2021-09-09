Pakistani wins international calligraphy competition

LAHORE: Renowned Calligrapher Muhammad Ali Zahid has become the first Pakistani to win the Albaraka International Turk calligraphy competition 2021 held in Turkey.

Every three years this competition takes place in Turkey. Since its inception, only players from Turkey and other countries were winning the competition. This is the first time Pakistan has won it.

The Albaraka Turk International Calligraphy Competition is one of the most prestigious events that acknowledge the work of World’s best Calligraphers. The organizers of the competition recognized Muhammad Ali Zahid as the first ever calligrapher in the Indo-Pak subcontinent with such attention to detail and in-depth knowledge of calligraphy.

On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Zahid shared his thoughts and said, “I am grateful to Albaraka Turk International Calligraphy competition for giving me this platform to showcase my art. I am humbled to receive this award and hope to continue producing excellent work for the world to see. Our countrymen present a promising future provided they are sufficiently trained and supported by the government, their institutions, and their families.”

